LOCAL MS Paul Davies is helping raise awareness of the Electrical Safety Week by highlighting some of the risks in buying electrical products online.

Electrical Safety Week runs from November 30 to December 6 this year in Wales and research from consumer safety charity Electrical Safety First shows that three in five people in Wales plan to shop online for Christmas.

The charity is warning Welsh shoppers about the risks of buying electrical goods from online marketplaces this Christmas. The survey suggests almost three in five (57%) of Welsh residents will be shopping from online marketplaces for Christmas this year.

However, Electrical Safety First is concerned consumers are simply replacing one risk with another, as multiple investigations from the charity have unearthed dangerous electrical products for sale via third parties on these sites.

“It’s important that we all remind ourselves online marketplaces are not subject to the same regulations as the high street,” said local senedd member Paul Davies.

“Therefore, if you decide to purchase items online this year, please make sure to buy from a recognisable and reputable supplier.”

Robert Jervis-Gibbons, policy and public affairs manager at Electrical Safety First, added:

“It is totally understandable that many consumers in Wales are planning do their Christmas shopping online to avoid the high street this year.

“However, when it comes to electrical goods, it is really important to use the stores or websites of known manufacturers and retailers such as those found on the high street, rather than resorting to third party sellers on online marketplaces.

“Our investigations have found some extremely dangerous items for sale on these platforms and substandard or counterfeit products are often very difficult to spot to the untrained eye.

“Our proposed legislation – which you can support by signing a petition on the Electrical Safety First website – would force these marketplaces to take active responsibility for the goods sold on their sites. But until this is passed, we must urge caution.”