DYFED-Powys Police is proud to be supporting the campaign to end male violence against women by becoming White Ribbon accredited.

White Ribbon is a global campaign that encourages people, and especially men and boys, to individually and collectively take action and change the behaviour and culture that leads to abuse and violence. To wear a white ribbon is to promise to never to commit, excuse or remain silent about male violence against women.

Each year domestic abuse services and partners hold events to raise the profile of the campaign and White Ribbon Day.

"This year has been particularly difficult for many due to the coronavirus regulations and restrictions, and it is more important than ever that we shine a light on domestic violence as it primarily happens behind closed doors," said a police spokesperson.

"We work closely with our partner agencies, and we would reassure the vulnerable that the support available has not changed or diminished because of the unprecedented circumstances we have found ourselves in this year."

A White Ribbon pledge book has been made available for men to sign to make their pledge. Police and crime commissioner, Dafydd Llywelyn, and chief constable Mark Collins have already made their pledges.

"More than two women in the UK are killed every week as a result of violence perpetrated by men," said chief constable Mark Collins.

"The White Ribbon campaign is an opportunity for men to say 'no more'. I've made my pledge not to commit, excuse or remain silent about violence against women. I hope more men will join me and make their own pledge.

"I also want victims to have the confidence to report domestic violence to us – we are here for you and together with our partners can provide the help and support you need."

Dyfed Powys police and crime commissioner, Dafydd Llywelyn, added:

"The White Ribbon campaign is such an important message: Creating a future without male violence against women. Not only does domestic abuse have a long -lasting effect on the victim, but also the whole family.

"Ninety percent of children are in the same room, or next door to the violence in their home, and this can cause a myriad of issues for the child. Experiencing abuse in the home is one of the adverse childhood experiences that has been shown to significantly increase vulnerability and risk in adulthood.

"As police and crime commissioner, I commission services to support all victims of domestic abuse in the Dyfed-Powys area. I am aware of the impact that this recent increase in demand has had on our service providers and how vital it is that the support is able to continue during these challenging times.

"Therefore, along with staff from my office, I have worked hard during the pandemic to source additional funding to support them.

"It is my hope that people will take the opportunity today to help raise awareness of domestic abuse through the White Ribbon campaign: Join us in pledging never to take part, condone or stay silent about violence against women."

Dyfed-Powys Police achieved accreditation as a result of working with White Ribbon UK to draft a three-year action plan to set the goals to tackle violence against women. The action plan is the force's commitment to achieve the best service for vulnerable victims and survivors, and to improve wherever possible.

For more information on the White Ribbon campaign, or to make your pledge to end violence against women, visit www.whiteribboncampaign.co.uk.

Anyone who feels they are the victim of abuse, or who is worried about a friend or family member, can call police on 101 or Live Fear Free on 0808 80 10 800 or visit www.livefearfree.gov.wales.

For free, confidential support contact Goleudy, a commissioned service for victims and witnesses of crime. Call 0300 123 2996, email goleudy@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk or visit www.goleduyvictimandwitnessservice.org.uk. The service is open Monday to Saturday 10am-6pm.

Signs to look out for:

• One partner seems afraid of the other, or very anxious to please him or her

• One partner often criticises or humiliates the other in front of other people

• You can see physical injuries (bruises, broken bones, sprains, cuts etc) and may have been given unlikely explanation for their injuries

• One partner is reluctant to leave children with the other partner.

For support and advice:

• Call the abuse and violence helpline Live Fear Free helpline on 0808 8010 800

• Download the free Brightsky app – it's full of information and has a secret setting to help protect your privacy

• Visit dyfed-powys.police.uk/ClaresLaw to learn about a scheme where you can find out if your current or potential partner has a history of abuse or violence.

If you're reporting to police as abuse is happening call 999.