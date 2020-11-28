THE National Park is set to buy an area of land in north Pembrokeshire to enhance biodiversity and carbon sequestration.
A proposal to buy around 30 acres of land at Trefin is recommended for approval at next week’s Pembrokeshire Coast National Park authority meeting.
The cost of the land has been negotiated down to £200,000 and will be bought using a Welsh Government sustainable landscape, sustainable places funding.
The funding was approved in June and the proposal aims to support carbon sequestration – the process of capturing and storing atmospheric carbon dioxide – and increase biodiversity while increasing the area of land “under perpetual favourable management for National Park purposes.”
A report to the meeting next week adds that the purchase will safeguard the land and create an adjacent strip with a coastal strip of land Trywn Llwyd already owned by the park.
The plan includes restoring a mixture of coastal grassland, species-rich grassland, scattered scrub and boundary features for the benefit of a whole range of typical coastal species and increasing the resilience of coastal habitats.
The restoration of grasses would contribute to carbon sequestration by approximately 72 tonnes, the report states.
The authority will meet virtually on Wednesday, December 2 at 10am.
