A COMMUNITY order has been made for a Milford Haven woman who drove a car whilst she was disqualified from driving.
Rachael Hooton, aged 43, of the Mount Estate, drove a car at Barnlake point in Neyland on May 14, 2020, whilst under the influence of drugs.
On October 26, 2020, she also drove a vehicle on Elm Lane in Miford Haven whilst disqualified.
She appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday, November 24, and pleaded guilty to four charges. They included driving whilst under the influence of drugs, driving whilst disqualified and without insurance.
The community order was made for a year and she was also fined £120 for the drug-driving offences.
She will also have to pay a £95 victim surcharge and £85 to the crown prosecution service.
Hooton will also have to pay a second charge of £85 to the CPS and was banned from driving for a further 15 months.