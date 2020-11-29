A CAREW man, who admitted three charges of drugs possession with intent to supply, is to be sentenced at Swansea Crown Court next month.
Appearing before Haverfordwest magistrates on November 24, Josh Humphries of Picton Terrace, admitted supplying a quantity of amphetamine between July 3, 2019 and May 12 at Pembroke Dock, supplying of a quantity of cannabis between the same dates, and, on May 12, possessing 19.6 grams of amphetamine at Carew, with intent to supply.
The case against Humphries, aged 20, was committed to Swansea Crown Court for sentencing on December 23.