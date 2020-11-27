POLICE have spoken out to quash rumours that there is a link between Penally Camp and the woman who died at a nearby caravan park.
Officers were called to Kiln Park, on the outskirts of Tenby, last Friday, November 20, shortly after 6pm.
A woman - subsequently named as Jean Evans -had died at the scene.
A man arrested following Mrs Evans’ death has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.
A police spokesperson said today, Friday November 27: "Dyfed-Powys Police has been made aware of false claims that the investigation into the sudden death of a woman at Kiln Park caravan park, near Tenby, on November 20, is linked in some way to Penally Asylum Centre or its service users.
"We can confirm there is no link, and any claims to the contrary are entirely without merit."
