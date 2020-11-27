Domino’s have rewarded 60 key workers who have gone above and beyond for their communities with free pizza for a whole year as part of their Local Legends campaign.

Following on from their recent initiative that called on the UK to nominate key workers from their region as their Local Legends, the pizza chain has selected their winners from nearly 44,000 nominations.

The 60 lucky winners will be able to enjoy a monthly Domino’s delivery, free of charge, over the next 12 months for them, their household and their colleagues.

Among the winners of the coveted prize was Critical Care Staff Nurse Bethany Hubbard who stepped up to the front line as both a student nurse and a health care assistant at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Domino’s reward key workers with free pizza for a whole year. Picture: Domino's

Bethany who works at Nottingham City Hospital, was unable to celebrate her 21st birthday and graduation due to lockdown, was nominated by her brother, Ashley for her selfless work on a busy Covid-19 ward.

She said: “I was so grateful to have been nominated as a Domino’s Local Legend, and to actually win the award is even better!

“It means so much to have my work recognised in this way. I’m very pleased that I can share this prize with my family and colleagues for the next 12-months too – as it really has been a team effort!”

Other winners include Ashley Elson, a Respiratory Technical Specialist who donated multiple reusable respirators to his local hospital, and childminder Phillipa Davison, who went above and beyond to ensure the children she looked after were provided with a safe, secure and fun environment during the pandemic.

Ashley Elson and Phillipa Davison were among the winners. Picture: Domino's

Dominic Paul, CEO of Domino’s Pizza Group PLC, said: “Our congratulations and heartfelt thanks go to Bethany and all of our winners. We launched Domino’s Local Legends initiative in October to recognise and thank everyone who has kept the country running this year with their vital work and tireless long hours.

“While we know all key workers deserve recognition for their hard work this year, we hope a year’s supply of Domino’s will give our 60 winners a well-earned reason to relax and share a hot pizza feast with their households and colleagues!”

Key worker heroes nominated for the awards spanned a variety of professions, from doctors, pharmacists and ICU nurses, to teachers, childminders and delivery drivers.