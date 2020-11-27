THE winners of the Sport Pembrokeshire awards have been announced.

Sporting talent and commitment has been recognised across the county with winners in Crymych and Pembroke Dock.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the usual ceremony was cancelled, and winners have now been announced on Sport Pembrokeshire’s social media.

There were 12 awards categories this year, including the Special Achievement Award and the Lifetime Achievement Awards.

The awards celebrate the County's sporting achievements, as well as the volunteers and sponsors that keep grass root sport going in Pembrokeshire.

The Special Achievement Award went this year to Celt Edwards.

Celt is just eight years old and a pupil at Ysgol Y Frenni, Crymych.

In August Celt completed a Duathlon which comprised of a two-mile run, 16-mile bike ride and a further two-mile run, to raise money for Kidney Wales and for Owen James, a local boy who has Pitt Hopkins Syndrome.

Celt managed to raise an incredible £1,000. His fundraising exploits began last year when Celt decided that he wanted to help raise money for Owen and his family.

Never one to do things by half, Celt decided to take on Triathlon which involved a 400m swim, eight-mile bike ride and a two-mile run.

On that occasion Celt raised a magnificent £2,000 and appeared on S4C’s Heno to talk about his achievements.

Celt is a worthy recipient of the Special Achievement Award and this is unlikely to be the last we will hear of Celt and his inspirational fundraising.

The Lifetime Achievement Award for 2020 was awarded to Alice Watts.

Alice has dedicated more than 40 years of service to Pembrokeshire Sport. She is passionate about netball and in particular girls playing sport.

Alice has been a coach and umpire for Pembroke Club (adults and juniors) for more than four decades and treasurer for the Pembrokeshire Junior Netball League for 10 years, retiring in September.

As Netball Development officer she helped and supported new clubs throughout the county and increased the clubs from three to seven.

During her time at Welsh Netball she became an A level international umpire, UKCC Level B coach and volunteered at various Welsh matches and at the Commonwealth Games.

Despite her own impressive rise in the sport, Alice remained a loyal supporter of grassroots netball.

As her own daughter and granddaughter finished playing, Alice selflessly continued supporting adults and youngsters.

Alice has also helped school teams, run courses, mentored umpires and supported those doing Duke of Edinburgh Awards in their physical and volunteering sections.

At Alice’s request, over the last seven years an end of season charity match was created with players playing against parents to raise funds for national and local charities.

Alice is truly a worthy recipient of this year’s Sport Pembrokeshire Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Awards are sponsored by Valero, Sport Pembrokeshire, Western Telegraph, Radio Pembrokeshire, and Folly Farm.

Sport Pembrokeshire Manager Ben Field said: “I’m delighted we have been able to mark the talent, hard work and dedication to sport in Pembrokeshire in a year like no other. My thanks go to everyone who works tirelessly to enable the Awards to happen, including all those who sent nominations.

“This year has shown just how committed Pembrokeshire is to sport. Everyone has accepted restrictions where they have been imposed and then worked hard to implement all measures to return to sport in a considered and safe manner.

“And now sport is something to look forward to for us all. I look forward to the Awards in 2021 where – hopefully - we are looking back at another busy year in the county’s sporting calendar.”

Valero Public Affairs Manager Stephen Thornton said: “Congratulations to the winners, all those nominated and everyone who works so hard behind the scenes to ensure sport is enjoyed by so many people of all ages in Pembrokeshire.

“This year has been particularly tough for local sport but the dedication of the athletes, coaches and all those involved at grass roots level means that I’m confident that sport in the County will return stronger than ever.

“Going forward Sport will be even more important for community cohesion, health, fitness and fun and enjoyment and Valero is delighted to continue to support Pembrokeshire sport and the Sport Awards.”

Sport Pembrokeshire Awards 2020 - Winners

Junior (U16) Sporting Achievement of the Year - Kelci Francis

Club of the Year - Fishguard Sports AFC

Junior (U16) Disability Sport Award - Bleddyn Gibbs

Young Volunteer of the Year - Melody Street

School Award - Pembroke Dock Community School

Team of the Year - Pembrokeshire Short Mat Bowls Team

Chairman’s Special Achievement Award - Celt Edwards

Adult Sporting Achievement of the Year – Luke Harries

Disability Sport Award - Gaynor Martin

Unsung Hero - Nick Daley

Coach of the Year - Derek Hart

Lifetime Achievement Award - Alice Watts