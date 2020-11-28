RESIDENTS are being reminded to check their sheds and outbuildings after a rise in reports of break-ins.

Police have received several reports of such break-ins in villages between the Haverfordwest and Milford Haven area.

The incidents are taking place during the day and overnight.

“Garden sheds are too often easy targets for criminals,” said Acting Sergeant Claire Coleman “ We are encouraging people to install good quality locks to all garden sheds and also to property mark their equipment using UV marker pens, paint or engraving.”

To improve security and to reduce the chance of become a victim of crime, please consider the following:

• Record all model and serial numbers of the equipment ie lawn mowers, bicycles, tools, etc on immobilise.com

• Install security lighting in the garden

• Ensure fences/gates are kept in good condition

• Ensure good quality locks are fitted to the shed and are securely locked. Windows to be fitted with locks

• Property mark all the tools and equipment

• To avoid thieves hiding behind hedges/shrubs – keep them cut back

• Have prickly hedges around the perimeter to make accessibility to the garden difficult

• Consider installing an alarm to the shed

• Consider having gravel paths and drives – this discourages thieves from the garden – as gravel makes a noise

• Ladders to be locked to a post or wall as they could be used for easy access to the home.

“It is important that you keep valuable items out of sight.” added A/Sgt Coleman “Please look out for your neighbours’ properties and report any suspicious incidents to police.”

Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigations is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: http://bit.ly/DPPReportOnline, by email at: contactcentre@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.