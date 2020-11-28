MEMBERS of the public are being invited to ‘Nominate a Neighbour’ to receive one of 50 ‘essentials’ hampers.
Milford Haven School and Milford Youth Matters have together obtained funding for the hampers which will help support some of the most vulnerable people in the community.
The hampers will contain a selection of household basics to help alleviate some of the additional stresses and strains currently being created by Covid-19 and the surrounding restrictions.
If you know of someone in Milford Haven that could benefit from one of the hampers, you can fill out a form to nominate them.
You do not need to be directly linked to Milford Haven School or Milford Youth Matters to place or receive a nomination as the project is open to the whole Milford Haven community.
All nominees must be based in Milford Haven, and nominations for people outside this area will automatically be rejected due to the limitations of the sourced funding.