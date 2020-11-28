THE route for Santa’s tour of Milford Haven has been confirmed.
The tour will begin on Monday, December 14, and will run until Thursday, December 17.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the sleigh will not stop, and he has asked that you wave at him from your doorstep. Please socially distance and do not approach the sleigh.
The Santa’s Tour of Milford Haven Facebook page will post links on his progress using a GPS tracker.
As the sleigh will not stop this year, this gives organisers the opportunity to cover larger areas that, in other years they may not have been able to do.
On night 1, Monday, December 14, he will be in: Conway Drive, Derwent Avenue, Castle Pill, Steynton Road, Mariners Way, Myrtle Meadows, Bunkers Hill, Cutty Sark Drive, Mount Pleasant, Mount Estate, Richard John Road, Meyler Crescent, Westhill Avenue, Skomer Drive and Ramsay Drive.
Night 2, Tuesday, December 15, Santa will visit: Waterston, Blackbridge Drive, Blackbridge Crescent, Coombes Drive, Hilton Avenue, Pill Road, Milton Crescent, Vicary Crescent, Murray Road, Pill Lane, Yorke Street, Eastleigh Drive, Vaynor Road, Marble Hall Road, Howarth Close, Plas Peregrine.
Night 3, Wednesday, December 16, takes him to: Prioyville, Albion Street, Shakespeare Avenue, Stratford Road, Trafalgar Road, Starbuck Road, Dewsland Street, Prescelly Place, Dartmouth Street, The Fairways, Little Castle Grove, Herbrandston and Thornton.
Santa's final night, Thursday, December 17, will involve: St Anne's Road, Spikes Lane, Nelson Avenue, Nubian Crescent, Wellington Road, Picton Road, Harbour Way, St Lawrence Avenue, Observatory Avenue, Glebelands, Haven Drive, Croft Avenue, St David's Close, Silverstream Drive, Silverstream Crescent and Romilly Crescent.