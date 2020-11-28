A JOHNSTON man who assaulted a police officer in Pembroke Dock has been fined.
Adam Thomas, aged 23, appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday, November 24.
Thomas pleaded guilty to a charge of assaulting a police officer and to another charge of possession of cannabis.
The offences occurred on August 29, 2020 and Thomas was fined £160 for the first offence.
No separate penalty was given for the drugs charge but a destruction order was made by Magistrates.
Thomas was also ordered to pay £50 in compensation, a victim surcharge of £34 and £85 in court costs.