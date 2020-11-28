POLICE are investigating the sudden death of a man in his 60s, after a body was found on Saturday morning, November 28.
The man is often seen on or near Kilgetty roundabout and officers said they found his body near that area after concerns were raised about his welfare.
Though formal identification has not yet taken place, the man’s next of kin has been informed. HM Coroner is also aware.
Police are treating his death as unexplained.
Anyone with information that could help our investigation, is asked to get in touch with police online, by email or phone.
If you're Deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired, text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.