HAVERFORDWEST County moved into the top six of the JD Cymru Premier on Saturday, November 28, after they thumped Caernarfon 4-1.

County gave full debuts to goalkeeper Wojciech Gajda and Trystan Jones and the former was called into action early on as he made a routine save.

Moments later Elliot Scotcher came close, but his effort was well saved.

With only five minutes gone the game was turned on its head as Caernarfon were reduced to ten men when keeper Josh Tibbets attempted to clear the ball. He didn’t and in turn brought down Jack Wilson who would have been clean through on goal.

Tibbets was given his marching orders and as the Cofis had no substitute keeper on their bench, they had to ask Jamie Crowther to pull on the number one shirt.

Scotcher was inches away from opening the scoring as the resultant free kick bounced out off the crossbar.

County were enjoying good possession and had another chance to score as debutant Jones played a ball through for Wilson, but his cross evaded everyone.

The home side were still making things difficult though and midway through the first half they took the lead as the ball was headed in by Gareth Edwards.

The lead only last five minutes however, as Ben Fawcett played a brilliant pass across goal for Wilson to tap in and level the score.

Four minutes later the Bluebirds were in the lead as Wilson turned provider for Fawcett who smashed the ball home.

The visitors held on to their lead until half time and it did not take them long to get going in the second half.

Wilson had two good chances to score but he was unable to find the back of the net.

The Cofis then had strong appeals for a penalty waved away but County continued to pour forward in search of a third goal.

Wilson was denied again by another great save and Ben Fawcett then saw a goal disallowed for a handball.

Ten minutes into the second period the Bluebirds finally got the goal they had been looking for.

Fawcett closed down a clearance from the keeper and the ball fell kindly for Wilson who tapped in for his second of the game.

Former Hakin United man Fawcett then came close but his curling effort was just wide of the top corner.

With three minutes to go the Bluebirds made sure of the points as sub Marcus Griffiths, who two minutes earlier had seen his header tipped over, headed the ball in to make it 4-1.

The Bluebirds saw the game out to seal an excellent win which moves them up to sixth in the table.

On Tuesday, December 1, the Bluebirds are at home against Aberystwyth. On Saturday, December 5, they are at home to Cefn Druids.

With Barry Town visiting the following Tuesday, the Bluebirds will see this as a crucial period as they look to secure their place in the division.