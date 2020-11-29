A ‘GREEN wall’ in Haverfordwest received some additional planting recently.
Situated alongside the river opposite the Glan-yr-Afon library and cultural centre, the living wall was planted last year with the aim of enhancing local biodiversity and wildlife.
It was planted with 25 species of native plants including ferns, grasses, flowers and wild herbs, and additional planting has taken place this autumn to improve its appearance further for next year.
“We are anticipating this wall to improve and flourish year on year as the plants become more established,” said Sara Morris, Development Plans and Conservation Manager.
“It’s a wonderful opportunity to re-introduce nature into the heart of Haverfordwest.”
The original Green Wall was funded by Natural Resources Wales, Landfill Communities Tax and Haverfordwest Town Council.
It forms part of the wider Cleddau Reaches Partnership Project which has delivered rights of way and biodiversity improvements in Haverfordwest.
The aim is to improve and enhance the rights of way network in and around Haverfordwest and in particular, around the Western Cleddau, through several different inter-linked schemes.