AT the beginning of this year it was strange times for bridge clubs all across the UK.
Many clubs closed their doors, and have been very unfortunate not to be able to play bridge together for over nine months.
This has not been the case for Pembroke Bridge Club, which has continued, from the beginning of lockdown, to be able to play together online three times per week.
At the weekend, several members took part in the annual Porthcawl congress, which was held online.
The club is delighted to announce that the novice competition and the open pairs competition were won by Pembroke ladies.
Congratulations to Liz Richardson and Anne Dalziel, winning with a score of 60.91, and Liz Crockford, along with partner Judy Lewis, with a fabulous 60.42 percent.
Well done to all who took part over the weekend, but especially to the ladies on this fab achievement!
Results from last week’s bridge were; Tuesday, November 24, five tables: 1st Martin and Aileen Neilan 60.72, 2nd Anthony Stevens and Peter Milewski 57.64, 3rd Derek Earle and Cindy Middleton 56.94.
November 26, six tables: 1st Anthony Stevens and Peter Milewski 69.03, 2nd Martin and Aileen Neilan 62.22, 3rd Judy Lewis and Liz Crockford 59.86, 4th Irene Delahunty and Julie Milewski 54.17.
November 27, five tables: 1st Martin and Aileen Neilan 61.11, 2nd Peter and Julie Milewski 58.33, Joint 3rd Carmel Wiseman and Peter Oeppen - Kevin Thomas and Cindy Middleton 50.
If you would like to join the club online, and require any further information please contact irene.dela@btinternet.com