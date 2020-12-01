A MONKTON man who got behind the wheel of his car while over the drug-drive limit has been banned from driving for three years.
Appearing at Haverfordwest magistrates on November 24, Christopher Andrew Tindale, of Long Mains, admitted driving a Seat Leon on St Issels Avenue, Haverfordwest, while over the cannabis limit on May 8.
Tindale, aged 38, was banned for 36 months, and a community order was imposed, with 140 hours of unpaid work.
He was ordered to pay costs of £85 and victim surcharge of £95.