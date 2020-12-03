It has been quite a year, hasn’t it? After shutdowns and reopening across the world, we are moving into a festive season like no other. Social distancing is a fact of life for the foreseeable future, but with the support of local businesses and a community spirt like no other this makes West Wales an even more special place this Christmas.

Throughout December, we’ll be supporting and celebrating local businesses across West Wales, using our platform to promote them, in return the businesses featured would like to take the opportunity to wish everyone across West Wales an amazing festive period.

Wherever you are, we will help you discover and support the amazing local businesses that make West Wales great.

REMEMBER - LOVE LOCAL

B H Munt & Sons

B H Munt & Sons is a family owned and run jewellers located in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, and have over 200 years of combined experience. Started in 1796 by Bisley Henry Munt, the business has remained in the family ever since, and is one of the oldest family-owned jewellers in the UK.

If you are looking for an experienced jeweller, then look no further than B H Munt & Sons. Visit us today to explore our range of exquisite jewellery. We would like to wish all our customers past, present and future, a very merry Christmas and a happy New Year.

Web: BH Munt & Sons

KO Carpets

KO Carpets is a local, family-run business established over 30 years ago, and widely recognised as Pembrokeshire's leading supplier of domestic and contract flooring.

We provide a full end to end service , free measures/estimates, free delivery and free fitting by our professional team of highly skilled fitters.

As one of Wales’ largest stockist we look forward to welcoming you to our showrooms where you will find a fantastic choice of flooring options and a friendly local service.

Wishing you and your family peace, health, happiness, and prosperity in the coming year. Merry Christmas.

Web: KO Carpets

The Torch Theatre

The Torch Theatre is a modern and vibrant centre for the arts which prides itself on extending a warm Pembrokeshire welcome to all visitors. Although we are still currently closed due to the ongoing Covid situation, we are working extremely hard to get back to normal as soon as possible and are planning some exciting project for 2021,once we have been given the green light to open again. In the meantime, the Torch Theatre would like to take the opportunity to wish everyone across West Wales a very Merry Christmas and a safe new year and hopefully see you all very soon.

Web: Torch Theatre

Go Mango

We have everything from herbs and spices to fresh organic fruit and vegetables. We also have a range of gluten free products, which is ever expanding. Everything in the shop is vegetarian and a lot of the products are vegan.

We have an amazing range of alternative remedies, vitamins and minerals. The best range of culinary and medicinal herbs and spices in Wales.

Warmest thoughts and best wishes for a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

Web: Go Mango Wholefoods

Chris John Fencing

Do you need fencing in Pembrokeshire? Then you need Chris John Fencing!

Chris John has over 20 years fencing experience, and takes pride in providing a very high standard of quality timber fencing.

Chris John Fencing will undertake all types of Fencing, from garden fencing through to hiding unsightly blots on the landscapes like oil tanks, no job to big or small. There is only one type of Fencing that Chris John will not undertake

May the Christmas season end the present year on a cheerful note and make way for a fresh and bright New Year. Season’s Greetings to you all.

Web: Chris John Fencing

PC Doctor

Technology is wonderful, but only when it works. If they are properly set up and maintained, computers can make your life so much easier. If they are neglected or misused, they are likely to cost you money, time and cause extreme frustration. At PC Doctor we are committed to helping our customers enjoy all the benefits of technology –without the hassle. By offering a full range of computer networking, maintenance, and repair services, we are able to keep our customer’s computer systems working perfectly.

Warmest wishes for a wonderful Christmas and a Happy New Year.

Web: PC Doctor

Celtic Wines

Celtic Wines was established in 2004 as an Independent Wine Merchant to the trade. We have a wealth of knowledge and experience of the wine industry and that has been key to our success. We have quickly gained a reputation of being a first-class supplier and passionate about the wines we source. All the staff at Celtic wines would like to wish everyone across West Wales Merry Christmas and a healthy prosperous New Year

Web: Celtic Wines