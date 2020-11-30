A CALENDAR, entitled Pathways of Pembrokeshire, has been released by the county’s Women’s Institute.

The release coincides with the WI’s centenary year and features photographs from across Pembrokeshire including Tenby, Stackpole, Maenclochog and Solva.

On the back of each month’s page, there are also recipes that members have shared, over the years and some wartime recipes too.

The January photo was taken by Mrs Susan Jenkins of Henner WI whose photo of Lochturffin, Mathry, brought back many memories of her childhood.

In addition, the first recipe in the calendar was shared by Mrs Eireen Perkins, also of Henner WI, of beetroot jelly, which is a recipe Eireen inherited from her mother.

Pembrokeshire Federation of WIs (PFWI) was first formed on March 12, 1921 and it initially started with 10 institutes, the very first to open was Mathry WI. Now, a hundred years later, PFWI has 50 institutes and over 1100 members, from across the county.

The PFWI County Chairman, Mrs Jenny Longland, recently sent one of the 2021 calendars, with a letter, to Her Majesty The Queen, telling her about the Pembrokeshire Federation Of WIs Centenary year.

Jenny said: “I was so inspired by Her Majesty The Queen, when I was watching the Remembrance Sunday service, at the Cenotaph, in London and, also, the Queen is a WI member so I wanted to express how amazing she always is, even during the tough times that we are all currently living through. It was also the ideal opportunity to let her know about our Centenary, 2021”.

Shortly after, Jenny said she was ‘delighted’ when she received a letter back from Her Majesty The Queen thanking her for the letter and calendar.

The Queen also sent her good wishes to all at Pembrokeshire Federation Of WIs for their special 100th anniversary year, ahead.

If any members of the public would like to purchase a PFWI 2021 calendar, they are only £4 each plus p+p.

To place your orders, you can email secretary@pembrokeshire.org.uk, phone 01437 768674 or message the WI on either Facebook: www.facebook.com/pembrokeshirewi or Twitter: www.twitter.com/pembrokehsirewi