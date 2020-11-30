A PEMBROKESHIRE county councillor and former Western Telegraph reporter has been chosen as the Welsh Conservatives' Senedd candidate.

Samuel Kurtz, 28, has been selected by the party as their candidate for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire.

This follows on from the announcement in July that the party's current MS, Angela Burns, was stepping down after 14 years.

Sam said he was 'extremely honoured' to have been chosen.

He added: "I hope to continue the great work done by Angela Burns MS and be a champion for the people of this area.”

“This is a fantastic place to live and work, but we need a Welsh Government that focuses not only on Cardiff and south Wales, but the whole of Wales.

“The pandemic has shone a spotlight on what the Welsh Government controls; our NHS, schools and transport. As we look to recover from this difficult year, we need to focus on building our country back better, prioritising on what’s important for people.

Having grown up on a beef farm, Sam is understandably passionate about the agricultural sector.

He commented: “Trust between farmers and politicians has been stretched to breaking point, with the Welsh Government working against our farmers on every aspect from NVZs and bovine TB to direct payments. Agriculture is a key part of the local economy and I want to stand up for our farmers and restore that trust.”

“I look forward to getting out on the campaign trail, meeting the people of Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire and hopefully being their voice in Cardiff.”

Sam was first elected as a county councillor in 2017 and outside of politics he will be well known to many as the current vice-chairman of Pembrokeshire Young Farmers’ Club and as a keen cricketer and rugby player.