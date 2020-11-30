POLICE in Tenby are to include the town's multi-storey car park in their patrols.
This follows complaints about anti-social behaviour in the building in Upper Park Road.
A police spokesperson said: "We have received reports of anti-social behaviour in the multi-storey car park in Tenby, and have added the area to our patrol plan and increased the number of patrols. "Anyone who is affected by this behaviour is asked to contact Tenby Police.
Information can be given to Police, either online at bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908."
