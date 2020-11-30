GET in the mood for Christmas from the comfort of your own home with That’ll Be The Day, brought to you by the Torch Theatre.

The rock and roll variety show will be streamed online on Sunday, December 6, from 7pm.

That’ll Be The Day has been an annual highlight of the Torch Theatre’s calendar, with its nostalgic mix of music and comedy.

The show has partnered with the Torch Theatre to deliver the brand-new Christmas show direct into people’s homes.

Join some of the cast online for a rollercoaster sleigh ride through the ‘golden’ age of Rock and Roll and Pop.

The pre-recorded show includes the best pop Christmas classics and traditional Christmas songs along with hilarious comedy routines.

Producer and Director Trevor Payne and some of the cast will be live online on the evening, pre-show, during the interval and after-show to answer questions, chat and share a virtual sherry online.

Trevor said: “We are very much looking forward to working on this exciting project. A lot of people find themselves stuck at home in the lead up to Christmas and these are very challenging times for everyone.

“We are asking fans to dress as if they're going to the theatre and make an evening of it to help everyone get in the festive mood and we are hoping to bring a little bit of Christmas magic to them, in the only way that we can, for now.”

For many Torch Theatre patrons, the That’ll Be The Day Christmas show is the essential start to their festive season and this year will be no different. Expect a sparkling mix of Christmas hits, fun and nostalgia with that guaranteed ‘festive feel good’ factor.

The show is available to stream or download from £12.99. Book your tickets now – https://www.thatllbetheday.events/theatres/torch-theatre-milford-haven/