THE three counties in the Hywel Dda Health Board (UHB) area have seen coronavirus cases increase by 655 in just one week, with 12 further deaths due to Covid-19.
The latest figures released by Public Health Wales on Monday, November 30, saw 25 new cases of Covid-19 recorded in Pembrokeshire, a further six cases in Ceredigion, and 44 in Carmarthenshire, with the number of deaths in Hywel Dda now at 116.
There has now been a total of 968 cases in Pembrokeshire reported throughout the pandemic, 588 in Ceredigion and 3,377 in Carmarthenshire.
In a week, Pembrokeshire has seen an additional 154 cases, Ceredigion 115, and Carmarthenshire 386, with an extra 12 deaths in the Hywel Dda area.
Monday, November 23, saw the total number of cases as 2,991 in Carmarthenshire; 473 in Ceredigion and 814 in Pembrokeshire, with 104 deaths in the Hywel Dda area.
The previous Monday to that, November 16, saw a Pembrokeshire total of 730, 392 in Ceredigion, and 2,625 in Carmarthenshire, with 93 deaths up to that date in the Hywel Dda area.
That was an increase in Hywel Dda cases of 424 in a week, with 15 more deaths in the area than the previous Monday, November 9, which saw Pembrokeshire’s total at 647; Ceredigion up to 336; and 2,340 in Carmarthenshire.
On November 9, the Hywel Dda UHB area had reported 78 deaths to date.