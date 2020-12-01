THE first Penally property will be flicking the switch to illuminate its festive window as Light Up The Lanes returns to the village.
The successful community initiative, raising money once again for Paul Sartori Hospice at Home, will see the community turned into a living advent calendar, with a new window - or windows - being turned on daily.
Switch-on begins today, Tuesday December 1, and takes place every evening this month up to Christmas Eve, between 5pm and 10pm.
To enable everyone to follow the illuminated trail, there will be a leaflet and map distributed to each house in Penally.
Extra copies are available in the village shop and the Paddock, in return for donations.