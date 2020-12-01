PUPILS in Carmarthenshire schools will find out by the end of this week if they are finishing early for Christmas.
Some local authorities in Wales have confirmed they are considering bringing the end of term forward to help cut the risk of spreading coronavirus.
Carmarthenshire County Council's executive board member for education and children’s services, Cllr Glynog Davies said: “We are exploring a number of options with our headteachers to try and alleviate the pressure on staff in schools and within the local authority and to ensure that both learners and their families, as well as our staff, can have a break over Christmas.’
“A decision will be made before the end of this week and will be communicated directly to parents.”