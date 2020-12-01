PEMBROKESHIRE County Council is currently reviewing the details of the First Minister’s announcement yesterday (November 30) on further Covid-19 restrictions.

The First Minister has announced that:

• From 6pm on Friday (December 4), further Covid-19 restrictions for hospitality and indoor entertainment attractions are to be introduced.

• Pubs, bars, restaurants and cafes will have to close by 6pm and will not be allowed to serve alcohol.

• After 6pm they will only be able to provide takeaway services.

Some pubs in the county, faced with not being able to sell alcohol, have stated they will close for the duration.

• From the same date, indoor entertainment venues, including cinemas, bingo halls, bowling alleys, soft play centres, casinos, skating rinks and amusement arcades, must close.

• Indoor visitor attractions, such as museums, galleries and heritage sites will also have to close.

• Outdoor visitor attractions will remain open.

• The rest of the national measures will remain the same – there will be no changes to household bubbles, how many people can meet in public indoor or outdoor places or restrictions on other businesses.

• The new restrictions will be reviewed on December 17 and every three weeks thereafter.

A range of grants and support packages for businesses impacted by the further restrictions have been announced.

Pembrokeshire County Council Leader, Cllr David Simpson, said: “Our officers are now examining the details of the new measures and what they mean for our own services and businesses across the county.

“Once we have further details, including on the process for how the new grants will be administered, we will make that information public.

“We really appreciate that the local hospitality sector has already done a huge amount to support the control of the spread of infection.

“However, we are now seeing increased numbers of Covid cases and it is as important as ever to maintain our vigilance.

“I would ask everyone to please continue to wash their hands regularly, follow social distancing rules, wear a face covering where required and ensure that if you are suffering Covid-19 symptoms you self-isolate immediately and get a test.

“We must all take personal responsibility for the actions we take to prevent the spread of coronavirus and help keep us and our loved ones safe.”