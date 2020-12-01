THE lighting-up of Tenby’s Christmas tree was a much quieter affair than usual on Friday.
Town mayor Sam Skyrme-Blackhall was in Tudor Square with her deputy Tracey Evans, deputy mayoress Saffron Evans and mace-bearers John Morgan and Denise Cousins to turn on the lights of the tree in the grounds of St Mary’s Church.
Provided by Tenby Town Council, the tree was sponsored by Tenby Chamber of Trade and Tourism.
Despite the low-key switch-on, because of the coronavirus pandemic, there are still plans for Santa to visit Tenby this Christmas.
Town clerk Andrew Davies said: “Tenby Town Council, the De Valence Trust, Tenby’s retained firefighters and local builder Sion Brace are planning for Santa to be taking a tour of the community this month.”