THE rise in the number of coronavirus cases in Pembrokeshire has prompted a number of teams to cancel their games.

Some football teams had been playing friendlies while the Pembrokeshire Indoor Cricket League was in full swing.

However, in a week that saw 154 cases of the virus announced in Pembrokeshire, local sport has been put on hold for the time being.

The indoor cricket league has suspended its season and said it will return when they feel it is safer to play.

A spokesperson for the Pembrokeshire Indoor Cricket League said: “Sadly we have had to suspend the League and we will review the situation closer to December 17.

“Whilst every effort has been made by us the organisers and The Neyland Community Hub to ensure the safety of everyone involved with cases increasing in our County and the festive season around the corner we feel this is safest decision in everyone's interest. Once we feel it is safer to play, we will be ready to go.”

Herbrandston AFC were one of the first teams to suspend football activity and others have quickly followed suit.

Hakin United said that there had been positive cases at the club and that everyone who attended a training session on November 21 were now in isolation.

Training had been carried out in compliance with guidelines set out by FAW but those who attended the session were later asked to self-isolate by Public Health Wales.

Other Pembrokeshire clubs, including Pennar Robins, Monkton Swifts and Clarbeston Road, have now suspended all activity until the new year.

Milford Haven Hockey has also said that it has cancelled all hockey until January.