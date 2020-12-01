THE Domino’s store in Neyland will be trialling a new collection service over the next few weeks.

The ‘In car collection’ will see customers place their orders online and selecting the ‘In-car’ option.

The store will send a text message 10 minutes before your order is ready and by clicking a link in that text you will share your location with the store.

Once the pizza is ready a store member will deliver it directly to your car.

Myles Barnett, Operations Director at Domino’s Neyland said: “Collection is hugely popular in our stores and we know that Neyland pizza fans love a great deal. By offering In Car Collection, we’re giving our customers even more options to get their hands on a Domino’s pizza.

“In these uncertain times we know how important it is to be able to rely on your local store to cook up delicious food when you’re craving it the most.

“We’re proud to be able to go a step further and make life that little bit easier by bringing your order directly to your car when you come to collect your food.”

The move has come about following months of customer research, which revealed that pizza-lovers are calling out for a new collection option.

In order to provide a new, quick and simple way to collect delicious pizza orders, Domino’s digital gurus have been busy working on a serious tech innovation which uses location-sharing to track a customer’s journey from sofa to store.

Customers in Neyland now have two ways to take advantage of brilliant collection-only deals: either, popping into store to collect their order directly or waiting outside in their car for a pizza drop-off from one of the friendly store team.