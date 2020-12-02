HAVERFORDWEST County recorded back to back wins on Tuesday night as they beat Aberystwyth 2-0 at the Bridge Meadow.

First half goals from the in-form Jack Wilson and another from Danny Williams were enough to see the Bluebirds to their first home win of the season.

The Bluebirds were unchanged from their weekend win at Caernarfon, while opponents Aberystwyth made eight changes from their last game.

It didn't take long for the home side to get going as with just a minute gone, Danny Williams and Ben Fawcett pressed and the ball fell kindly for Wilson who volleyed just wide.

Wilson had another chance moments later when he cut in from the right but his curling effort was again jut wide.

Owain Jones and Steven Hewitt both had early chances for Aber but with 17 minutes gone, the Bluebirds were rewarded for their early momentum.

Ben Fawcett flicked the ball through and Jack Wilson raced on to it to finish into the net.

Aber looked to get back into it but a last ditch tackle from Sean Pemberton denied Owain Jones a solo goal.

The visitors then had the ball in the net from a corner but they were penalised for a foul on Haverfordwest keeper Gajda and the goal was ruled out.

The players were then forced off due to a floodlight failure.

When they returned, Aber had a great chance to equalise when Marc Williams brought the ball down in the box and fired towards goal but Kurtis Rees blocked the ball on the line to keep the Bluebirds in the lead.

And, moments later, the home side doubled their lead as Sean Pemberton flicked a corner to the far post where Danny Williams was waiting to knock the ball into the net.

The Bluebirds made a flying start to the second half as Wilson raced down the right and played in a low cross but Fawcett poked the ball inches wide.

Wilson came close to a second minutes later as his diving header rebounded back off the post before Aber cleared the danger.

He was at it again shortly before the hour mark when he went one-on-one with the keeper but he couldn't get the ball under control and his shot went straight at Aber keeper Connor Roberts.

Gajda then made a great save to keep their clean sheet in tact before the referee had to be replaced following an injury.

The Bluebirds keeper was called upon again when the game restarted as he stopped a point blank header from Steff Davies and then did well to deny a fierce volley.

Danny Williams then sent a cross into the box but Elliot Scotcher headed over.

With seven minutes to go, Ricky Watts saw his low drive saved and the ball was cleared away before Marcus Griffiths could claim the rebound.

In added time, Watts played in Griffiths but his shot ran across the face of goal and wide.

It was an excellent win for the Bluebirds who will be full of confidence going into their game with Cefn Druids on Saturday, December 5.