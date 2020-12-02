A Haverfordwest man has been found guilty of downloading videos of young women suffering female genital mutilation.
The case of Peter Ashley Jones, aged 41, of Portfield, was heard at Swansea crown court on November 24.
Jones was accused of possessing seven videos showing images of FGM and male circumcision, which the prosecution argued contain indecent images of Class A.
He was also accused of possessing indecent images of Class C.
Jones entered pleas of not guilty on July 25.
Jones is due to be sentenced on December 17.
