ST DAVIDS and Solva Food Pod is appealing for donations of food and cash for its Christmas special boxes to help make the festive season easier for the people it supports.

"We would love to make this very special for all our supported households, and need donations or sponsorship to make our boxes cover a Christmas Dinner with all the trimmings and an afternoon/ boxing day tea," said the pods Louise Tarbuck.

The food pod is looking for financial donations: A £5 donation will sponsor a turkey roast dinner, vegetables and trimmings, and Christmas pudding for a lone pensioner.

£10 will buy for the same for a single parent and child.

A donation of £3 will buy mince pies, tinned ham and pickles or a tin of salmon and baby beets and cream crackers for Christmas day tea.

As well as cash donations, the food pod needs little extras to make the day even better for families in need in the area. Donations of any of the following would be gratefully received:

Cranberry sauce, gravy granules, batter mix, savoury cheese biscuits, cheese, butter, bake at home bread/ rolls, Christmas cake or stollen, chocolate and sweet biscuits, crisps, dates, satsumas and nuts.

"Our Christmas appeal needs to raise an extra £700 or more to cover these items," said Louise.

"If you would like to donate, we can take food items (only tinned and dry food please) at the regular donation points."

These are the garage at Letterston; CKs supermarket, St Davids and Ocean Haze garage mini market St Davids.

Food, money or cheques can be accepted at the Tabernacle Vestry, Goat Street St Davids Monday and Friday mornings from 10am until 12pm.

Donations can also be posted to the Food Pod, 23 New Street, St Davids, SA62 6SW or made by direct payment into the bank account of the St Davids Penknife Club, for details of this message St Davids and Solva Food Pod on Facebook.