POLICE are appealing for information after an 11-year-old girl suffered serious injuries after a collision with a car in Milford Haven this morning.
The girl was a pedestrian.
A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesman said: “Officers were called to the collision in the vicinity of Tesco Stores, Havens Head Retail Park, Milford Haven, at around 7.40am.
“The incident involved a black VW Sharon and the girl, who sustained serious injuries, was taken to hospital.
“Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has dash-cam footage that may assist the investigation to contact Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.
“If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Quote reference: DP-20201202-030.”