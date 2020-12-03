Pembrokeshire County Council is currently reviewing the details on new Welsh Government grants available to local businesses.
A council spokesperson said: "Officers are examining the information on the grants announced by the First Minister on Monday and how the further support packages will be administered.
"More information will be posted as soon as possible on the process for businesses to follow to access the support.
"The team is working hard to process and pay all grants as quickly as possible and will continue to do so for the latest round of support."
Updates and further information will be issued on the business support pages at: pembrokeshire.gov.uk/business-advice-and-support
