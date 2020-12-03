INJURIES suffered by a young girl after a collision with a car in Milford Haven yesterday morning, December 2, are not as serious as first thought, police have said.
The girl was a pedestrian.
At the time her injuries were believed to be serious.
Police were called to the collision in the vicinity of Tesco Stores, Havens Head Retail Park, Milford Haven, at around 7.40am on December 2.
The incident involved a black VW Sharon and the girl was taken to hospital.
Today, December 3, police updated details of her condition.
A police spokesman said:
“Thankfully the injuries suffered by the 11-year-old girl in the collision in Milford Haven were not as serious as first thought and she was discharged from hospital yesterday afternoon.”
Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has dash-cam footage that may assist the investigation to contact Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Quote reference: DP-20201202-030.