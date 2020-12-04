Foodbanks across mid and west Wales are under widespread and growing pressure as they cope with an increase in use amid the pandemic.

Christmas 2020 closes off a year that has been extremely challenging for families in communities across Pembrokeshire - the economic impact of restrictions and lockdowns to prevent the spread of the virus has been widely felt.

The growing network of foodbanks and the support they provide is in direct response to late payments of Universal Credit, redundancy long-term unemployment and low pay - being felt particularly in rural communities.

Eluned Morgan, who represents mid and west Wales, has worked with foodbanks over several years, and although she wishes they weren’t necessary, her message is that they must be supported now more than ever. That is why the Senedd Member is asking people to take part in her pre-Christmas ‘Foodbank Fortnight’ campaign (from today, Friday December 4 – 18) to ensure the shelves are stocked over the Christmas period and importantly, into the new year too.

The work of local foodbanks in the county will be featured in a series of video diaries to be broadcast on Eluned’s social media channels to raise awareness of the need locally.

Eluned said: “The economic fallout of the crisis has seen record numbers of first time users, who have never previously needed food aid, being referred for additional help. I have visited a number of foodbanks across mid and west Wales in recent weeks and spoken to volunteers and those who have been referred to understand how and where the need is greatest this year.

“The pandemic has stretched our support services to the max, as donations fall, and need continues to rise. I am asking everyone, if they can afford it, to put a little extra in their shopping over the next two weeks to help local families put a meal on the table. A small donation can make such a big difference to people who are under great financial strain in these extremely uncertain times.”

The following items make up a typical food parcel, which means that they are the best items to donate: cereal, soup, pasta, rice, tinned tomatoes / pasta sauce, lentils, beans and pulses, tinned meat, tinned vegetables, tea/coffee, tinned fruit, biscuits, UHT milk and fruit juice. Foodbanks are also encouraging the donation of Christmas-themed items as a festive addition to the packages given to those who need it.

In encouraging people to donate across the two-week period, Eluned said, ”By giving a little – you'll be helping a lot.”

Food donations would be greatly appreciated at food banks across the county or by making a donation at your local supermarket.