TWO charities and a business who suffered summer burglaries in Tenby have received heartwarming donations following an appeal by the town's mayor.

A total of £1,500 has been raised after Cllr Sam Skyrme-Blackhall urged the community to rally round in support following the crimes.

The crimes were committed overnight on August 9-10, and saw break-ins and thefts of cash from Tenby RNLI lifeboat station on Castle Hill; the Shipwrecked Mariners' collection box in Castle Square and the Dennis Cafe by the Castle Beach.

Mayor Sam has now presented cheques to the charities and the cafe.

Because Tenby is an area with relatively-low crime figures, the community was shocked at the actions of the 'mindless criminals', she said.

"I appealed to the people of Tenby to donate money to compensate these charities and one of our most respected businesses, and I am delighted that we have reached our target of raising £1,500.

"I am grateful for the many generous donations, including significant anonymous giving.

"It just goes to show that Tenby is at its best when we work together."

Adding his thanks, lifeboat coxswain Phil John said: "All at Tenby Lifeboat Station are extremely grateful for the very generous donations received after our break-in, and to the mayor for setting up the appeal.

"It's great to see the community spirit is still strong, despite the difficult times we are in."