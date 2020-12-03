A PEMBROKESHIRE county councillor and Welsh Conservative Senedd candidate has apologised for making offensive remarks about gay people and women on social media.
Former Western Telegraph reporter Samuel Kurtz, 28, who has been selected by the party as their candidate for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire, posted the remarks on Twitter some seven years ago while he was at university.
The Scleddau county councillor, and vice-chairman of Pembrokeshire Young Farmers’ Club, was recently announced as the Senedd candidate replacing MS, Angela Burns, stepping down after 14 years.
Cllr Kurtz’s tweets, which have been labelled homophobic and misogynistic, came to light after he was chosen as the Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire candidate, when screengrabs of the tweets, dating back to 2012 and 2013, were published by the Bubble Wales blog.
Since the tweets were republished on the blog, Cllr Kurtz has said: “These tweets were made many years ago, when I was a teenage university student. I have done a lot of growing up since then and they do not represent me, or my views.
“I do however apologise for any offence they may have caused.”
A Welsh Conservative spokeswoman said: “These tweets date back a number of years. However, that does not make them acceptable, and Sam has apologised.”
