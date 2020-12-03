THE FOUNDER of Letterston's Tenovus Treletert, Rhian Taylor, help raise more than £100,000 for Tenovus Cancer Care during her lifetime.
Donations made in lieu of flowers in her memory have helped raise another £2,305 for the charity.
Mrs Taylor was a much-loved former headteacher of Hayscastle School described as a 'friend to everyone'.
She had wide and varied interests and was well-known locally for her cooking skills, gardening and wine making.
She was also a member of the Welsh Salmon and Trout Angling Association, where she won a Welsh cap.
Mrs Taylor founded the charity group Tenovus Treletert in 1993.
"Stuart, her husband, and family would like to thank everyone who has kindly made donations in lieu of flowers in memory of Rhian," said a spokesperson for the group. "She will be greatly missed.
"The sum of £2,305 has been raised for Tenovus Cancer Care. Thank you all very much. Diolch yn fawr."