MEMBERS of Fishguard and District Round Table have been busy sprucing up Santa's sleigh, complete with state-of-the-art sound system, as part of plans to bring a little Christmas magic to the twin towns of Fishguard and Goodwick and beyond.
This is the first sleigh run by the Round Table and plans are afoot to use nets for socially distanced sweetie distribution.
Tablers will be out and about with Santa over two consecutive weekends. The first being December 4,5 and 6 and then the following weekend of December 11,12 and 13.
Father Christmas will be visiting streets in Fishguard, Goodwick, Letterston, Puncheston, Trecwn, and Dinas Cross.
Members will be complying with all Covid-19 regulations and asking members of the public to also comply when the sleigh comes to their area.
The route Father Christmas will take will be confirmed on Fishguard and District Round Table's Facebook page nearer the time.