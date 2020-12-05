THE importance of Preseli Rural Transport Association - better known locally as Green Dragon Bus – has been highlighted during the coronavirus pandemic.

It provides community transport services in south Ceredigion and North Pembrokeshire from its Bwlchygroes base to help those unable to use mainstream transport due to their disability or age or having no access to normal public transport.

Manager Caroline Wilson told December’s meeting of Cardigan Town Council that it had been a huge struggle to keep the service running and helping more vulnerable members of the community during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are still operating as and when we can,” she said of the service, which covers places as far afield as Beulah, Aberporth, Llechyrd and St Dogmaels.

“We can only operate at half capacity and people do not want to come into town. Our Friday service used to see us do 30 pick-ups in a day. We are now down to two and it is really sad.

“It is also difficult with the town centre being closed as people struggle to access the shops and many of our passengers cannot walk very far.

“Things had just started to get going again and people were slowly getting more confident about going out but then last Monday morning it all stopped.

“People are scared but we will continue to do what we can for our passengers and getting folk back to being more independent again.”

Caroline also highlighted the Green Dragon Bus ‘Wheels to Work’ scheme where people over the age of 16 and in need of transport to get or keep a job and live or work in the Pembrokeshire, North/West Carmarthenshire or South Ceredigion areas, can loan a scooter.

Scooter loan is from just £40 per week plus a £250 refundable deposit.

The group will provide safety gear including a helmet, jacket, trousers, boots and gloves as well as a fully insured Honda Vision scooter (with top box and bike lock) for your personal, exclusive use for between six and 12 months.

The group can also help with training costs.

For more information, call 01239 698 506 or 0845 686 0242 or email admin@greendragonbus.co.uk