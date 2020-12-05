THIS has been a year that has seen so much change – don’t let Christmas 2020 be the one that changes a family for ever.

Police forces from across Wales will once again be carrying out the Christmas drink and drug drive campaign throughout December to target those who put the lives of others at risk by getting behind the wheel while under the influence.

During last year’s campaign 10 per cent of all vehicles stopped had a driver under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Dyfed-Powys Police Superintendent Clark Jones-John said this figure was simply not acceptable.

He said: “This year has been particularly difficult and we understand people may want to enjoy themselves but we are reminding them that getting behind the wheel while under the influence can have dire consequences.

“We’re not just talking about losing a licence, which often results in the loss of employment, driving under the influence leads to far too many serious and fatal collisions.

“Don’t be the person responsible for destroying a family this Christmas.”

Led by Dyfed-Powys Police the month-long operation against driving under the influence began on Tuesday, December 1, with officers using intelligence-led tactics and local knowledge of hotspots to detect people who are driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs over the festive period.

“As the festive season gets underway we are reminding drivers of the dangers and consequences of getting behind the wheel after drinking or taking drugs,” said Supt Jones-John.

“Officers from the Roads Policing Units, Safer Neighbourhood Teams and the Special Constabulary will be working 24 hours a day, seven days a week and anyone who is considering driving while under the influence of drink or drugs should know that we will be out and about waiting for them.”

This year there won’t be the big office party, but that doesn’t mean people won’t be looking for a release after a difficult year. With this in mind, officers are asking people to plan ahead, to think about what they may do and to be sure to arrange a taxi home.

They are also reminding people that the drink-drive limit is two units, not two drinks.

“Our message is simple; if you are out and know you will be drinking, make sure you have plans for getting home safely without driving,” said Supt Jones-John.

“If you do have to drive, our advice is to avoid alcohol completely. The only safe limit is none.”

Anybody who has concerns about anybody they believe to be driving under the influence are asked to contact police on 101 (or 999 if they are posing an imminent danger) or alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.