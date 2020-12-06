A CARELESS Pembrokeshire driver who failed to stop for a police officer has been fined and her licence endorsed.
Octavia Lewis-Williams, of Newport, was driving a Fiat Punto on West Street, Fishguard, on August 29, when she was caught on CCTV taking a right-hand bend on the wrong side of the road.
She then momentarily returned to the right side of the road only to veer back to the incorrect side on the approach to a crossroads before disappearing from the camera’s view.
Lewis-Williams was stopped by police who parked their vehicle in the road just ahead but she revved the engine and reversed back.
She was then seen on CCTV again on the wrong side of the road and nearly collided with a parked car, before reversing into a junction and appearing to stall the vehicle.
A special constable then tried to open her car door but it was locked and shouted for her to stop but Lewis-Williams drove off.
Appearing before magistrates at Llanelli, Lewis-Williams pleaded guilty to failing to stop when required to do so by a constable in uniform and she also admitted driving without due care and attention.
The 19-year-old was fined £40 for each offence and her driving licence was endorsed with four penalty points. She was also ordered to pay £110 prosecution costs and a £34 victim surcharge.