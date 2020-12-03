ORIEL y Parc Gallery and Visitor Centre in St Davids will close at 3pm tomorrow, Friday December 4, in line with the latest Welsh Government regulations that state indoor visitor attractions and galleries must close.
Despite the visitor centre and gallery closing, the scheduled outdoor Local Makers Pop Up Markets will still take place as planned and the on-site café will remain open.
National Park Authority director of countryside, community and visitor services, James Parkin said:
"The team at Oriel y Parc has worked extremely hard in challenging circumstances to develop a range of Covid-secure events to help support local businesses in the lead up to Christmas.
"Unfortunately, the latest restrictions mean it is impossible to keep the centre open, but we are still planning on supporting local traders through the outdoor pop-up markets during December.
"We are grateful to everyone that has visited Oriel y Parc this year, including members of the local community and visitors to the area, and will review the situation once the guidance from the Welsh Government is updated.
"For advice on how you can enjoy the Pembrokeshire Coast over the festive period, visit the National Park website."
Oriel y Parc is owned and managed by the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority, working in partnership with Amgueddfa Cymru – National Museum Wales.
For the latest details of all the National Park Authority events, including those being held at Oriel y Parc, visit www.pembrokeshirecoast.wales/events.
For the latest coronavirus updates from the National Park Authority visit www.pembrokeshirecoast.wales/coronavirus.