A GREAT holiday and a car upgrade are on the cards for the £10,000 Christmas Superdraw winner in the Pembrokeshire Lottery.
Darren Thomas from Whitland was the lucky winner of the bumper festive draw, with lottery number 36263.
The Superdraw was held yesterday, Wednesday December 2, with Darren's name announced live on Radio Pembrokeshire. He was presented with his cheque by the Pembrokeshire Lottery team later in the day.
Darren and his partner had to cancel a holiday due to the pandemic, so they will be spending some of the money on a nicer one next year. He also plans to upgrade his partner's car.
Pembrokeshire Lottery manager Abigail Owens said: “I am very pleased for Mr Thomas.
"He has contributed into the Pembrokeshire Lottery for some years and it is only by the continued support of our players that we are able to assist so many local businesses with financial backing from the loan fund.”
The Pembrokeshire Lottery's normal weekly £2,000 draws continue until the January Superdraw for £4,000.
To join up to play, ring 01646 690800
Photo caption – Darren Thomas with his winners cheque.