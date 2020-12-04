The leader of Pembrokeshire County Council has urged people to go back to basics to prevent the spread of Covid-19, as cases continue to rise locally.

Figures released by the council reveal there were 155 positive cases in the seven days to November 27th in Pembrokeshire - a rate of 123.2 cases per 100,000.

That was up from 89 cases (70.7 per 100,000) for the period November 16th – 22nd.

There are particular concerns about the rise in cases among those aged 25 and under. Increasing numbers of asymptomatic cases are also being detected.

As of Tuesday, December 1, there were around 700 school pupils self-isolating across Pembrokeshire due to Covid-19 cases.

Pembrokeshire County Council leader, Cllr David Simpson, said:

"We are now seeing a concerning rise in cases in Pembrokeshire with evidence of community transmission.

"It is down to every single one of us to do our bit to stop the spread.

"The virus spreads through human contact. By cutting the number of people we see and the number of places we go, we can slow the spread.

"I'm asking for everyone's support once again - everyone needs to pull together now. We all need to protect each other and ensure we beat this pandemic.

"You can help by going back to basics to tackle this virus."

The Council is urging people to:

· Wash hands regularly – especially if they have been shopping, picked up a package or about to handle food.

· Keep social distancing – stay two metres away from other people who aren't in your extended household.

· Wear a face covering where required.

· Know the symptoms – the main symptoms of coronavirus are a high temperature, a new continuous cough and a loss or change in taste and smell.

· Self isolate – stay home if you or someone in your household have symptoms, or if you're asked to by a contact tracer.

· Get tested – call 119 or book a test online if you have any symptoms.

· Help contact tracers – contact tracers will call with advice on what to do if you've been in close contact with someone who tests positive. They will only call from 02921 961133.

· Get the NHS Covid app – it's a quick way to know if you're at risk from coronavirus. Download from the App Store or Google Play.

· Reduce your contact with other people – think carefully about where you go and who you meet. The more people you meet, especially indoors, the more chance of catching or passing on coronavirus.

See more guidance on coronavirus at: https://gov.wales/coronavirus-regulations-guidance