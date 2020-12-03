Kind-hearted students at Redhill High School, Clunderwen, recently set about using their running skills to raise £460 for Cancer Research.
With strict social distancing in place, 75 of the school's students put their endurance fitness to the test during their weekly sports lesson at Bloomfield in Narberth.
The result was a lot of tired and muddy legs, some excellent times on the cross-country course and a lot of fun for all.
The students ran with messages of support to those affected by cancer, and in many cases, these reflected personal experiences from family and friends.
Headmaster Alun Millington said: "It was a very proud moment for all of us at the school to see the effort and commitment shown by the students to supporting this great cause."