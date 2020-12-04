AS Christmas rapidly approaches us here in Pembrokeshire, sadly many normal Christmas community activities will not be taking place, due to Covid-19.

No Christmas community lunches, no lantern parades, no carol singing, no Father Christmas riding his sleigh through town, no Christmas markets, no pantomimes, and no chance to come together as communities to welcome and celebrate the festive season.

Christmas is also a time that many people of all ages, can experience loneliness, and this year, it will be particularly difficult for families that may not be able to celebrate together.

To spread a little festive cheer throughout the county, a new Window Wonderland campaign for Pembrokeshire has been introduced from the people behind Pembroke Dock Lantern Parade, supported by Pembrokeshire Association of Voluntary Services (PAVS).

Sarah Harvey, community connector at PAVS said: “After speaking with people involved in organising community events, this is why we came up with the concept of ‘Window Wonderland Pembrokeshire 2020’.

“This is a campaign to encourage people to decorate their windows, to light up their villages, streets and towns. We would like residents to take part in their houses; businesses and offices to join in, public buildings, care homes and shops to get behind it and get creative.

“People can paint a festive masterpiece, stick a few fairy lights up, put a tree in the window, or light a single lantern - the object is to get as many windows lit up as possible, to show people that no one is alone at Christmas.

“Windows have become a powerful symbol through Covid-19 – where much family contact has had to take place behind glass and life has continued through screens – we want to use windows to bring joy, light and connection to our communities. We want people to feel they belong to something at Christmas and enjoy the experience of being part of something collective.

“It is a simple idea that can spread far and wide – the aim is we get as many windows lit up across Pembrokeshire and beyond, as we can.

“We will also encourage people to take and upload photos, and families to take evening walks and see the light shining across The Shire. It is our aim to bring light to the darkness and reassure people that we will get through this together. No one gets left behind.”

For more information please see the Window Wonderland Facebook page, or contact Sarah Harvey on 07971 598 121 or Liz Cook on 07738 825719