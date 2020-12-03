All Pembrokeshire County Council schools will continue face to face teaching as planned until the scheduled end of term on Friday, December 18, the council has confirmed.
The decision has been announced to provide clarity for Pembrokeshire parents and carers as well as schools and staff.
Cabinet member for education and lifelong learning, Cllr Guy Woodham, said: “We hope this announcement will give parents and carers confidence that teaching will continue as planned through to the final day of term on December 18.
“The council has held discussions with headteachers about the possibility of making changes to the remainder of this term but following those discussions it has been decided that teaching will continue as planned.
“Schools have been working extremely hard to provide learning in as safe an environment as possible and will continue to do so for the final weeks of term.”
