ALDI is expanding its click-and-collect services in Wales after launching its trial to a further 24 stores – including Haverfordwest's Salutation Square and Pembroke Dock's Eastern Avenue stores.
Customers will now be able to order from a full range of groceries online from groceries.aldi.co.uk then collect them, in pre-booked one-hour collection slots.
On arrival at dedicated click-and-collect points in the store car park, customers will be able to have their shopping brought to their cars by Aldi staff contact-free, in line with social distancing rules.
Aldi is to further extend its trial of click and collect to more than 200 additional stores by Christmas.
Giles Hurley, chief executive officer, Aldi UK and Ireland, said: “Aldi’s quality products and unbeatable prices have never been so in demand.
“Extending this trial is about providing thousands more of our existing customers with another convenient way to shop with us, while also making Aldi accessible for many others who may not have shopped with us before.”